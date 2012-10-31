FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Horseracing-Breeders' Cup facts and figures
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 31, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Horseracing-Breeders' Cup facts and figures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Factbox on the Breeders’ Cup meeting, to be run at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California on Friday and Saturday.

* Billed as the world championships of thoroughbred racing, the annual Breeders’ Cup meeting began in 1984 as a seven-race, one-day event with total prize money of $10 million.

* In 2007, the meeting was expanded to 15 races over two days. This year’s total prize money is around $25.5 million. The feature race, the Breeders’ Cup Classic is worth $5 million, making it the richest horserace in North America.

* The inaugural meeting was held at Hollywood Park, California but 11 different tracks have taken turns hosting the event, with Churchill Downs hosting a record eight meetings.

* The only horse to win three Breeders’ Cup races is the French mare Goldikova. The only horse to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic twice was Tiznow, in 2000 and 2001.

* The most successful trainer is D. Wayne Lukas, with 18 winners.

* The most successful jockeys are Jerry Bailey and Mike Smith, each with 15 winners.

* The U.S. has produced the most winners (188), followed by Ireland (23), Britain (13), France (5), Canada (4) and Argentina (4)

* The longest priced winner was Arcangues, which won the 1993 Classic at odds of 133-1.

Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.