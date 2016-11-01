FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Factbox: Breeders' Cup facts and figures
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 1, 2016 / 8:45 PM / in 10 months

Factbox: Breeders' Cup facts and figures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Factbox on the Breeders' Cup meeting, to be run at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California on Friday and Saturday.

* Billed as the world championships of thoroughbred racing, the annual Breeders' Cup meeting began in 1984 as a seven-race, one-day event with total prize money of $10 million.

* In 2007, the meeting was expanded to 15 races over two days. This year's prize money will total $28 million from 13 grade one races. The feature race, the Breeders' Cup Classic, is worth $6 million, making it the richest horse race in North America.

* The inaugural meeting was held at Hollywood Park, California but 12 different tracks have taken turns staging the event. Santa Anita Park will stage the Breeders' Cup this year for a record ninth time.

* The only horse to win three Breeders' Cup races is the French mare Goldikova. The only horse to win the Breeders' Cup Classic twice was Tiznow, in 2000 and 2001.

* The most successful trainer is D. Wayne Lukas, with 20 winners.

* The most successful jockey is Mike Smith, with 22 winners.

* The United States has produced the most Breeders' Cup winners (232), followed by Ireland (26), Britain (15), France (7), Canada (6), Argentina (5), Japan (1) and Germany (1).

* The longest priced winner was Arcangues, which won the 1993 Classic at odds of 133-1.

Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing Andrew Both

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.