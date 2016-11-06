ARCADIA, California Second choice Arrogate stole the limelight from favorite California Chrome with a storming finish to win the showpiece $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park on Saturday.
Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith piloted the three-year-old colt past the celebrated field in a dramatic stretch run, overtaking Chrome late on in front of a packed grandstand to win America's richest race.
Chrome, in what is expected to be the penultimate outing of his stellar career, came in second after leading the 1-1/4 mile Classic most of the way.
Keen Ice, who pulled off a stunning victory by three-quarters of a length over American Pharoah in last year's Travers Stakes, placed third as a 30-1 shot.
