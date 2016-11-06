Nov 5, 2016; Santa Anita, CA, USA; Mike Smith aboard Arrogate takes the lead in front of Victor Espinoza aboard California Chrome in race twelve during the 33rd Breeders Cup world championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 5, 2016; Santa Anita, CA, USA; Mike Smith aboard Arrogate wins race twelve during the 33rd Breeders Cup world championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 5, 2016; Santa Anita, CA, USA; Mike Smith aboard Arrogate and Victor Espinoza aboard California Chrome in race twelve during the 33rd Breeders Cup world championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

ARCADIA, California Second choice Arrogate stole the limelight from favorite California Chrome with a storming finish to win the showpiece $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park on Saturday.

Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith piloted the three-year-old colt past the celebrated field in a dramatic stretch run, overtaking Chrome late on in front of a packed grandstand to win America's richest race.

Chrome, in what is expected to be the penultimate outing of his stellar career, came in second after leading the 1-1/4 mile Classic most of the way.

Keen Ice, who pulled off a stunning victory by three-quarters of a length over American Pharoah in last year's Travers Stakes, placed third as a 30-1 shot.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Andrew Both)