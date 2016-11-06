FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Horse racing: Classic Empire wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile
November 5, 2016 / 10:55 PM / 10 months ago

Horse racing: Classic Empire wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5, 2016; Santa Anita, CA, USA; Robby Alvarado on Not This Time follows the winning Julien Leparouz on Classic Empire in race eight during the 33rd Breeders Cup world championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

ARCADIA, California (Reuters) - Classic Empire held off a late charge from favorite Not This Time to win the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile by a neck on Saturday. Starting at 9-2, a slight underdog to Not This Time’s 5-2 odds, Classic Empire took command at around the halfway point by passing early leader Syndergaard.

With Julien Leparoux in the saddle, Classic Empire staved off fast-finishing Not This Time, with Practical Joke a distant third.

It was the fourth win in five lifetime starts for Classic Empire, who has stamped himself as a Kentucky Derby favorite for next year.

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Andrew Both

