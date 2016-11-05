Habs thrashed 10-0 by Blue Jackets, matches worst ever loss
The Montreal Canadiens were thumped 10-0 by the Columbus Blue Jackets in Ohio on Friday to match the worst loss in their 107-year history.
ARCADIA, California Classic Empire held off a late charge from favorite Not This Time to win the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile by a neck on Saturday. Starting at 9-2, a slight underdog to Not This Time’s 5-2 odds, Classic Empire took command at around the halfway point by passing early leader Syndergaard.
With Julien Leparoux in the saddle, Classic Empire staved off fast-finishing Not This Time, with Practical Joke a distant third.
It was the fourth win in five lifetime starts for Classic Empire, who has stamped himself as a Kentucky Derby favorite for next year.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Andrew Both)
ISTANBUL A dropped stroke at the last hole could not prevent Thorbjorn Olesen extending his overnight lead from six to seven shots after the third round of the $7 million Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya on Saturday.
Showered with confetti and cheered by screaming fans, the Cubs wound their way through downtown Chicago on open-topped buses on Friday to celebrate the team's first World Series victory in 108 years.