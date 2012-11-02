Royal Delta retains Ladies' title

Mike Smith celebrates atop Royal Delta as he becomes the all-time winningest Breeders' Cup jockey after his victory in the running of the Breeders' Cup Ladies Classic thoroughbred horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

ARCADIA, California (Reuters) - Hot favorite Royal Delta lived up to her billing as the top female horse in the United States by retaining her title in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Ladies’ Classic at Santa Anita Park on Friday.

With jockey Mike Smith on board, the Kentucky-bred filly took control of the race by the first turn and easily fended off late bursts by My Miss Aurelia and Include Me Out down the stretch.

Royal Delta won the Ladies’ Classic last year with an explosive finish under the lights at Churchill Downs in Kentucky and successfully defended her title in California as a four-year-old.

The Ladies’ Classic was the signature event out of six on the opening day of the two-day Breeders’ Cup extravaganza.