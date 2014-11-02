Karakontie upsets to win Breeders' Mile

November 1, 2014; Santa Anita , CA, USA; Stephane Pasquire aboard Karakontie following his victory of race eleven during the 2014 Breeders Cup Championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

ARCADIA California (Reuters) - Japanese bred colt Karakontie continued the upset theme of the day to surge to victory in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile at Santa Anita Park on Saturday.

The 30-1 long shot mounted a stirring charge when it counted to finish one length ahead of Irish colt Anodin (10-1) and two lengths in front of Britain’s Trade Storm (20-1) in third.

A winner at this year’s Poule d’Essai des Poulains (French 2000 Guineas) but a distant eighth and 11th in his last two starts, Karakontie let favorites Obviously (4-1) and Toronado (2-1) set the pace but swamped them in the final furlongs as French jockey Stephane Pasquier urged him home.

It was the three-year-old’s fifth career win in nine starts and came as little surprise to trainer Jonathan Pease.

“It’s a great result. He was a brilliant two-year-old and was very good this spring,“ Pease told reporters. ”We gave him a break and he showed a great turn of foot today.

“He was one of the best two‑year‑olds in Europe. So we didn’t need to lose faith in him.

”He’s been training really well and it all came together today. He hasn’t perhaps had the credit that he deserves.”

Pasquier admitted to being concerned with his barrier draw, being 14th of 14 runners, but overcame the setback in style.

“Emotionally, this is the biggest win of my career, to win a Breeders’ Cup race here in America,” Pasquier said. “The trainer didn’t give me any instructions. I just rode him like the quality horse he is. A mile is his distance.

“I had a bad draw on the outside but got a good position.

”It is easier when you are on the best horse in the race and he gave me everything and quickened very well.”

Anodin’s connections were also pleased with a strong finish despite ultimately coming up just short of victory, given a disappointing fifth in his last start in France.

“Good trip; very nice, unlike the last time,” jockey Olivier Peslier said. ”I‘m very happy with him. He did everything right. He had a good turn of foot and finished very well.

”I followed the winner and decided to go out and use his good turn of foot that way and try to catch him but the winner is a very good horse.”