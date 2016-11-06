FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2016 / 12:31 AM / 10 months ago

Horse racing: No Tourist trap as 12/1 shot wins Breeders' Mile

Jahmal Corner

2 Min Read

Nov 5, 2016; Santa Anita, CA, USA; Joel Rosario aboard Tourist in race eleven during the 33rd Breeders Cup world championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

ARCADIA, California (Reuters) - Tourist scored an upset win over morning line favorite Tepin in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile at Santa Anita Park on Saturday.

In a tight stretch run, the 12-1 shot held off a fast-charging Tepin to win by a half length.

The five-year-old Tourist, trained by Bill Mott and ridden by Joel Rosario, covered the mile in 1:31.71, breaking the Breeders’ Cup record of 1:31.78 set by Wise Dan at Santa Anita in 2013.

“It was a good trip, a perfect trip,” Rosario told reporters.

“It looked like they were going fast up front and I just wanted to save ground the whole way around and not have to stop him at any point in the race.

"I had to take a little hold turning for home to keep my position, but after that he got a clear run.”

Tepin, who captured last year’s Mile race at Keeneland, had to settle for second. The five-year-old mare was looking to produce a big day for trainer Mark Casse and jockey Julien Leparoux, who earlier rode Classic Empire to victory earlier in the Juvenile.

“We had a good race. I was right behind the favorite and was in a good spot,” Leparoux said.

“She made a run but the winner got a dream trip on the inside. She had an incredible year. We were hoping she would end the year with a win but it’s been a pleasure to ride her.”

Midnight Storm finished third, one-and-a-quarter lengths behind Tepin.

What A View set a blistering pace early but was overtaken before halfway and by the end had a view of all the other runners, finishing last.

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Andrew Both

