Horse racing: Favorite World Approval wins Breeders' Mile
November 4, 2017 / 11:36 PM / in an hour

Horse racing: Favorite World Approval wins Breeders' Mile

Rory Carroll

1 Min Read

DEL MAR, California (Reuters) - World Approval broke free from the pack down the stretch to win the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club racetrack on Saturday.

Nov 4, 2017; Del Mar, CA, USA; World Approval (5) wins the ninth race during the 34th Breeders Cup world championships at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

After sitting back for the majority of the race, jockey John Velazquez shifted the gray 5-2 favorite into gear after the final turn and ultimately won by a comfortable 1 1/4 lengths.

The win was the fourth career Breeders’ Cup victory for trainer Mark Casse, who also conditioned 2015 Mile winner Tepin.

Promising three-year-old colt Lancaster Bomber came in second while Blackjackcat finished third on the hard, fast turf on a sunny day at the oceanside racetrack.

Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Gene Cherry

