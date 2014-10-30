Breeders' Cup and NBC announce 10-year extension

(Reuters) - The Breeders’ Cup and the NBC Sports Group announced on Thursday a 10-year extension that will keep the two-day thoroughbred racing extravaganza on NBC and its cable channel NBCSN through 2025.

As part of the deal, NBC and NBC Sports Network will combine to present at least eight hours of live coverage of the 13-race, $26 million Breeders’ Cup.

The extension includes live primetime coverage of the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2016 from Santa Anita Park near Los Angeles, and in 2017 from Del Mar north of San Diego.

The agreement is an extension of a current four-year deal that began in 2012.

The Breeders’ Cup, which began in 1984 and is billed as the World Thoroughbred Championship, will be held this year at Santa Anita beginning Friday.