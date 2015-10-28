Profiles of 2015 Breeders' Cup Classic runners

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the entrants for the $5 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run over 1 1/4 miles at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday (post position. HORSE; jockey; trainer; odds)

1. TONALIST; John Velazquez; Christophe Clement; 6-1; This 4-year-old colt earned a repeat berth at the Breeders’ Classic with victory this month in the ‘Win and You’re In’ Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont Park. Dashed California Chrome’s Triple Crown bid last year with a thrilling win in the Belmont Stakes.

2. KEEN ICE; Irad Ortiz, Jr.; Dale Romans; 12-1; The 3-year-old son of 2007 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Curlin, this Kentucky-bred colt is unraced since his stunning win over American Pharoah in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 29.

3. FROSTED; Joel Rosario; Kiaran McLaughlin; 15-1; One of the most consistent horses of his generation, this 3-year-old colt has been a perennial bridesmaid, finishing second six times in 12 career starts -- including this year’s Belmont Stakes behind Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

4. AMERICAN PHAROAH; Victor Espinoza; Bob Baffert; 6-5; The bookmakers’ favorite to win, this 3-year-old colt is looking to end a stellar career that includes a rare Triple Crown with his ninth win in 11 starts before he retires to stud in 2016. Finished a shocking second in his most recent start -- in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga.

5. GLENEAGLES; Ryan Moore; Aidan O‘Brien; 20-1; This Irish raider is one of the best 3-year-olds in Europe where he has won seven of his 10 career starts -- including the English 2,000 Guineas in May and the St. James’s Palace in June. Will be making his first start on dirt and over more than a mile.

6. EFFINEX; Mike Smith; James Jerkens; 30-1; Erratic form this year includes an 11th place at the Brooklyn Invitational Stakes, where he was a favorite before he bolted to the outside fence in the turn and was pulled up before the wire, and an impressive win at the Suburban Stakes, where he edged 2014 Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist by a head.

7. SMOOTH ROLLER; Tyler Baze; Victor Garcia; 15-1; This 4-year-old gelding would be the most lightly raced winner of the Breeders’ Cup should he finish first on Saturday, having made just four career starts -- three of them wins. Two other horses have won the Classic in their first season of racing but both Tiznow (2000) and Curlin (2007) had run eight times.

8. HARD ACES; Joe Talamo; John Sadler; 50-1; Like a good wine, this 5-year-old horse has improved with age and booked his place in the Classic with a come-from-behind win in the Gold Cup at Santa Anita in June. A poor showing, though, in his most recent start -- sixth place in the Awesome Again Stakes.

9. HONOR CODE; Javier Castellano; Claude McGaughey III; 6-1; The son of 1992 Classic winner A.P. Indy, this 4-year-old colt lived up to his early hype by winning on his career debut, by four-and-a-half lengths at Saratoga in 2013. Has since recorded five more wins in nine starts, including the Whitney Stakes in August.

10. BEHOLDER; Gary Stevens; Richard Mandella; 3-1; Winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies in 2012 and the Distaff in 2013, this impressive 5-year-old mare is unbeaten this season and will be bidding for a seventh consecutive victory. Her commanding win at the Pacific Classic in August at Del Mar came against male rivals over the Classic distance.