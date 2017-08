2016 Breeders' Cup race schedule

(Reuters) - Schedule of races for the 33rd Breeders' Cup meeting being held at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California on Friday and Saturday. Listed as Pacific time (GMT time):

Friday:

2:25 p.m. (2125) Juvenile Turf ($1 million) 1 mile

3:05 p.m. (2205) Dirt Mile ($1 million) 1 mile

3:50 p.m. (2250) Juvenile Fillies Turf ($1 million) 1 mile

4:35 p.m. (2335) Distaff ($2 million) 1 1/8 miles

- -

Saturday:

12:05 p.m. (1905) Juvenile Fillies ($2 million) 1 1/16 miles

12:43 p.m. (1943) Filly and Mare Turf ($2 million) 1 1/4 miles

1:21 p.m. (2021) Filly and Mare Sprint ($1 million) 7 furlongs

2:05 p.m.(2105) Turf Sprint ($1 million) 6.5 furlongs

2:43 p.m. (2143) Juvenile ($2 million) 1 1/16 miles

3:22 p.m. (2222) Mile ($2 million) 1 mile

4:01 p.m. (2301) Sprint ($1.5 million) 6 furlongs

4:40 p.m. (2340) Turf ($4 million) 1 1/2 miles

5:35 p.m. (0035) Classic ($6 million) 1 1/4 miles