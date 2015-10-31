FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Favourite Golden Horn beaten by Found
October 31, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Favourite Golden Horn beaten by Found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three-year-old filly Found upset 3/5 favourite Golden Horn to win the Breeders’ Cup Turf in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday.

Irish-bred Found, ridden by Ryan Moore, edged past Golden Horn in the straight and held on for the victory, covering the one-and-a-half miles in an unofficial time of 2:32.06 at Keeneland.

The English-bred Golden Horn, winner of the l‘Arc de Triomphe four weeks ago, took the lead near the top of the straight in the final run of his career, before being run down in the $3 million event.

It is the sixth straight year that the Turf favourite has been beaten.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
