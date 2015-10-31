Favourite Golden Horn beaten by Found

(Reuters) - Three-year-old filly Found upset 3/5 favourite Golden Horn to win the Breeders’ Cup Turf in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday.

Irish-bred Found, ridden by Ryan Moore, edged past Golden Horn in the straight and held on for the victory, covering the one-and-a-half miles in an unofficial time of 2:32.06 at Keeneland.

The English-bred Golden Horn, winner of the l‘Arc de Triomphe four weeks ago, took the lead near the top of the straight in the final run of his career, before being run down in the $3 million event.

It is the sixth straight year that the Turf favourite has been beaten.