Horse racing: Long-shot Talismanic wins Breeders' Cup Turf
November 5, 2017 / 12:16 AM / in 24 minutes

Horse racing: Long-shot Talismanic wins Breeders' Cup Turf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DEL MAR, California (Reuters) - Long-shot Talismanic charged ahead of its more celebrated competition to win the $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club racetrack on Saturday.

The 15-1 colt saved the best for last, accelerating down the stretch to defeat Beach Patrol (4-1) by half a length in the 1 1/2 mile (2.4 km) race on firm turf.

Favorite Highland Reel (6-5) was unable to repeat after winning the Turf last year, finishing third.

The 7-2 morning line favorite Ulysses was scratched from the race on Saturday due to inflammation in the four-year-old colt’s left front fetlock.

Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Nick Mulvenney

