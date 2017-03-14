FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Horse racing: Record sixth Champion Hurdle for trainer Henderson
#Sports News
March 14, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 5 months ago

Horse racing: Record sixth Champion Hurdle for trainer Henderson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse - 14/3/17 Noel Fehily on his way to winning the 3.30 Stan James Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy on Buveur D'air Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Buveur D'Air, the 5-1 second favorite ridden by Noel Fehily, won the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday and handed trainer Nicky Henderson a record sixth triumph in the race.

My Tent Or Yours, at 16-1 and also trained by Henderson, finished second, with Petit Mouchoir (6-1) third in the opening day's feature race. The 9-4 favorite Yanworth finished seventh.

"It's fantastic. To win one was great, to win two is special," said Fehily, who won the Champion Hurdle on Rock On Ruby in 2012.

Buveur D'Air was Henderson's 57th career Festival triumph and owner JP McManus's 50th winner.

"All records are there to be broken. It's the horses and the people that make it. It's rather surreal really," Henderson, who also had a winner earlier with Altior in the Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, told the BBC.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Trevelyan

