McCoy has first win at last Cheltenham
March 12, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

McCoy has first win at last Cheltenham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse - 12/3/15 Jockey AP McCoy Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Champion jockey AP McCoy opened his account at his final Cheltenham Festival with victory on 16-1 shot Uxizandre in the Ryanair Chase on Thursday.

Northern Irelander McCoy, who is retiring this season after 19 consecutive years as champion jockey, had to wait until the third day of the jump racing festival to ride a winner.

”Cheltenham is all about winning, and while I came to this week with a few chances I knew it wasn’t going to be easy,“ McCoy said. ”For now I’ve got another race and the chance of another go so I‘m not for one minute thinking about the future.

“I‘m just enjoying my job, or what’s left of it.”

McCoy will ride Carlingford Lough in the Gold Cup on Friday, hoping to finish on a high with his third victory in the race.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin

