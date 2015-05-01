El Kabeir scratched from Kentucky Derby

(Reuters) - El Kabeir, who ran third in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in his last race, has been scratched from Saturday’s Kentucky Derby after his morning gallop at Churchill Downs was canceled due to concern over his foot.

The scratch makes the Kentucky Derby, the opening event of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown for 3-year-olds, a 19-horse race.

American Pharoah, at 5-2, and Dortmund, at 3-1, both trained by Bob Baffert, were rated the early favorites for the mile and a quarter run.

Zayat Stables’ El Kabeir, a 30-1 shot, was to have started from the seventh position. Post position number one will now be left open, and all others will slide down with no gaps.

Trainer John Terranova expressed his concern after scrubbing the morning gallop.

“We’re a wait-and-see. He just has a tender spot in the inside quarter of his left front foot. We’re working on it. It could be a simple bruise. It could be an abscess forming there,” Terranova said. “We’re working on it.

“We’ll see how he is later today and tomorrow morning,” he said.

El Kabeir was a prominent competitor during the winter and spring at New York’s Aqueduct track.