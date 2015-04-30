FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stanford scratched, Frammento enters Derby
April 30, 2015

Stanford scratched, Frammento enters Derby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stanford, a 30-1 pick for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, has been scratched from the race that kicks off the Triple Crown for 3-year-olds, race officials said on Thursday.

Stanford, the Louisiana Derby runner-up who was to start from the 11th position at Churchill Downs, will be replaced in the 20-horse field by Frammento, rated 50-1 in early odds.

Trainer Todd Pletcher said Stanford’s connections had been unsure about starting the horse in the Derby.

”We entered the horse in the race to see what sort of post he might draw,” said Pletcher, who has three other mounts in the Run for the Roses.

“We were on the fence as to whether or not to run him, but we thought we’d take a look. But after seeing the draw and talking to the owners, we decided it might be best to take him out and consider other options.

Pletcher said the horse is fine and that the May 9 Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park or May 16 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico might be better races for him.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

