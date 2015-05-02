FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2015 / 10:55 PM / 2 years ago

Favorite American Pharoah wins Kentucky Derby

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2, 2015; Louisville, KY, USA; Victor Espinoza aboard American Pharoah celebrates winning the 141st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Favorite American Pharoah, using a sweeping move from the outside, won a thrilling duel with Firing Line to claim the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

For jockey Victor Espinoza, it was his third Kentucky Derby triumph and second in a row after his triumph aboard California Chrome last year.

Second choice Dortmund, unbeaten in six races, was the leader heading into the stretch, but Firing Line with 52-year-old Gary Stevens aboard seized the lead shortly before American Pharoah joined the stretch run charge.

American Pharoah ran side by side with Firing Line before pulling away at the finish for a one-length victory, as Dortmund took third place just ahead of Frosted.

The victory was the fourth for trainer Bob Baffert and the first for owner Ahmed Zayat, after three runner-up finishes in the Derby.

American Pharoah, who went off as the 5-2 choice, paid $7.80 5.80 4.20 for a $2 bet. Firing Line, who started at 9-1, paid 8.40 5.40, and Dortmund, a 4-1 pick, paid $4.20.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, editing by Gene Cherry

