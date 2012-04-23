FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Horse of the Year Havre de Grace retired
April 23, 2012 / 10:35 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Horse of the Year Havre de Grace retired

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Breeders' Cup Classic hopeful Havre De Grace gallops on the track with trainer Larry Jones during early morning workouts for the 2011 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Sommers II

(Reuters) - Reigning U.S. Horse of the Year Havre de Grace has been retired after suffering an ankle injury during a workout at Churchill Downs, owner Rick Porter said Monday.

Trainers noticed the five-year-old mare had “a little heat” in her right front ankle following the workout, Porter said in a statement on his Fox Hill Farm website.

Havre de Grace, the Kentucky-bred winner of the Grade I Woodward Stakes last year, was seen by veterinarians on Monday and Porter was given the bad news.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get a positive prognosis for continuing her racing career,” he said.

Havre de Grace won nine races in 16 career starts and won nearly $2.6 million. She won five of seven trips to the starting gate in 2011 and won U.S. Horse of the Year honors.

The Larry Jones-trained bay daughter of Saint Liam won her lone race this year, the $150,000 New Orleans Ladies Stakes, by four and a half lengths at Fair Grounds Race Course.

”Owning Grace through her racing career has been the highlight of my time in horse racing,“ said Porter. ”She was a wonderful, wonderful racehorse, and I feel confident she’ll be an equally wonderful broodmare.

“Thanks, Grace, for all you gave us, and here’s to a long and enjoyable retirement.”

Reporting By Steve Ginsburg in Washington; editing by Julian Linden

