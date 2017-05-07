FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Order of finish at 143rd Kentucky Derby
May 7, 2017 / 1:30 AM / 3 months ago

Order of finish at 143rd Kentucky Derby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6, 2017; Louisville , KY, USA; Jose Lezcano aboard State of Honor (6) races John Velazquez aboard Always Dreaming (5) during the 2017 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Following is the order of finish for Saturday's 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, won on a sloppy track by Always Dreaming at Churchill Downs in Louisville (tabulate under position, horse, jockey, lengths behind winner):

1 Always Dreaming, John Velazquez

2 Lookin at Lee, Corey Lanerie, 2-3/4

3 Battle of Midway, Flavien Prat, 7-3/4

4 Classic Empire, Julien Leparoux, 8-3/4

5 Practical Joke, Joel Rosario, 9-1/2

6 Tapwrit, Jose Ortiz, 10-1/4

7 Gunnevera, Javier Castellano, 13-1/4

8 McCraken, Brian Hernandez, 13-1/4

9 Gormley, Victor Espinoza, 14-1/4

10 Irish War Cry, Rajiv Maragh, 16-1/2

11 Hence, Florent Geroux, 18-1/2

12 Untrapped, Ricardo Santana Jr., 19-1/4

13 Girvin, Mike Smith, 19-1/4

14 Patch, Tyler Gaffalione, 20-3/4

15 J Boys Echo, Luis Saez, 22-3/4

16 Sonneteer, Kent Desormeaux, 26

17 Fast and Accurate, Channing Hill, 28-1/2

18 Irap, Mario Gutierrez, 40-1/2

19 State of Honor, Jose Lezcano, 45-1/2

20 Thunder Snow, Christophe Soumillon (DNF)

Compiled by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

