Factbox on the 138th Kentucky Derby

(Reuters) - Factbox on the Kentucky Derby, to be run for the 138th time at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
* The Kentucky Derby is a race for three year olds over one and a quarter miles, held annually on the first Saturday of May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
* The race was first run in 1875 and this year’s edition will be the 138th.
* The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of U.S. racing’s Triple Crown and is followed by the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.
* Only 11 horses have won all three legs of the Triple Crown: Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977) and Affirmed (1978)
* The prize money for this year’s race is nearly $2.2 million. The winning connections get just over $1.4 million, a 14-carat gold trophy and a garland of 564 red roses sewn into a satin blanket.
* The Kentucky Derby is one of North America’s most popular sporting events. A record crowd of almost 165,000 people attended last year’s race and more than $165 million was wagered on the race.
* The most successful trainer is Ben Jones, with six winners between 1938 and 1952.
* The most successful jockeys are Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack with five wins each.
* The race record of one minute 59.40 seconds was set by Secretariat in 1973.
* Recent winners of the Kentucky Derby
2011 - Animal Kingdom
2010 - Super Saver
2009 - Mine That Bird
2008 - Big Brown
2007 - Street Sense
2006 - Barbaro
2005 - Giacomo
2004 - Smarty Jones
2003 - Funny Cide
2002 - War Emblem
2001 - Monarchos
2000 - Fusaichi Pegasus
