Factbox on the 138th Kentucky Derby
May 3, 2012 / 10:35 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox on the 138th Kentucky Derby

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Factbox on the Kentucky Derby, to be run for the 138th time at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

* The Kentucky Derby is a race for three year olds over one and a quarter miles, held annually on the first Saturday of May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

* The race was first run in 1875 and this year’s edition will be the 138th.

* The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of U.S. racing’s Triple Crown and is followed by the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

* Only 11 horses have won all three legs of the Triple Crown: Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977) and Affirmed (1978)

* The prize money for this year’s race is nearly $2.2 million. The winning connections get just over $1.4 million, a 14-carat gold trophy and a garland of 564 red roses sewn into a satin blanket.

* The Kentucky Derby is one of North America’s most popular sporting events. A record crowd of almost 165,000 people attended last year’s race and more than $165 million was wagered on the race.

* The most successful trainer is Ben Jones, with six winners between 1938 and 1952.

* The most successful jockeys are Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack with five wins each.

* The race record of one minute 59.40 seconds was set by Secretariat in 1973.

* Recent winners of the Kentucky Derby

2011 - Animal Kingdom

2010 - Super Saver

2009 - Mine That Bird

2008 - Big Brown

2007 - Street Sense

2006 - Barbaro

2005 - Giacomo

2004 - Smarty Jones

2003 - Funny Cide

2002 - War Emblem

2001 - Monarchos

2000 - Fusaichi Pegasus

Editing by Frank Pingue

