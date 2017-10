I'll Have Another with jockey Mario Gutierrez (C) in the irons wins the 138th Kentucky Derby ahead of Bodemeister at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (Reuters) - I’ll Have Another, ridden by Mexican jockey Mario Gutierrez, won the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Bodemeister, who started as the 4-1 favorite, finished second after leading for most of the mile and a quarter race while Dullahan came third in the 20-horse field.