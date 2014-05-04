Factbox: 2014 Kentucky Derby winner California Chrome

(Reuters) - Profile of the 2014 Kentucky Derby winner California Chrome

Bred in California, his sire is Lucky Pulpit, a sprinter who won one stakes race and has produced three stakes winners. California Chrome’s dam is Love the Chase, who won just one race in an undistinguished career on the track. She was sold for $8,000 and California Chrome is her first foal.

The three-year-old colt’s name is homage to his state California and his shiny chestnut coat.

His jockey, Victor Espinoza, is a 41-year-old who was born in Mexico and moved to the United States in 1993. Espinoza won the 2002 Kentucky Derby on War Emblem and has won many of the top races in the U.S. Overall, he has ridden more than 3,000 winners in his career.

California Chrome’s trainer is 77-year-old Art Sherman, who became the oldest trainer to win the race. Sherman had never had a runner in the race before this year although he was an exercise rider for Swaps when he won the race in 1955.

California Orb is owned by Steve Coburn and Perry Martin, two newcomers to racing who met each other when they each bought a small share in Love the Chase. When her career ended and the syndicate was dissolved, they bought the mare and bred from her.

Before winning the Derby, California Chrome had raced 10 times for six wins. He had won each of his last four races, including the Santa Anita Derby, by a combined margin of more than 24 lengths.