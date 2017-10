LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (Reuters) - Latest odds for the 2012 Kentucky Derby, to be run at Churchill Downs on Saturday:

4-1 Bodemeister

9-2 Union Rags

6-1 Gemologist

8-1 Dullahan

10-1 Hansen

12-1 Creative Cause, I’ll Have Another

15-1 Take Charge Indy, Daddy Nose Best, Alpha

20-1 Went The Day Well, El Padrino

30-1 Daddy Long Legs, Prospective, Sabercat

50-1 Optimizer, Rousing Sermon, Trinniberg, Done Talking, Liaison,