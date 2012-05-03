Profiles of 2012 Kentucky Derby runners

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (Reuters) - Brief profiles of participants for the 138th Kentucky Derby, to be run at Churchill Downs on Saturday (Post Position, HORSE, Jockey, Trainer)

1. DADDY LONG LEGS; Colm O‘Donoghue; Aidan O‘Brien; Irish trained galloper who qualified for the race by winning the UAE Derby in Dubai. Faces a tough job winning from post position one, which has not produced a winner in a quarter of a century.

2. OPTIMIZER; Jon Court; D. Wayne Lukas; Has won just one of nine career starts and only snuck into the field when Mark Valeski was withdrawn on Tuesday. Lukas has already won the Derby four times.

3. TAKE CHARGE INDY; Calvin Borel; Patrick Byrne; Secured his place in the Run For The Roses with a surprise wire to wire win in the Florida Derby. Borel, nicknamed Bo-Rail for his tendency to stick close to the rails, won the race three times in four years from 2007-2010.

4. UNION RAGS; Julien Leparoux; Michael Matz; Has won four of his six career starts. His only defeats were in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Florida Derby and he had excuses both times. Matz won the 2006 Derby with the ill-fated Barbaro.

5. DULLAHAN; Kent Desormeaux; Dale Romans; Won the Blue Grass Stakes at his last start. Desormeaux has won the Derby three times, most recently in 2008. Romans is a Churchill Downs local who the Preakness Stakes last year with Shackleford.

6. BODEMEISTER; Mike Smith; Bob Baffert; A late bloomer who did not race as a two year old, Bodemeister established himself as the early favorite after winning last month’s Arkansas Derby by nine and a half lengths. His trainer Baffert has already won the Derby three times and his jockey Smith once.

7. ROUSING SERMON; Jose Lezcano; Jerry Hollendorfer; Has won two of nine starts. Has not won a race this season but finished third in the Louisiana Derby. Hollendorfer was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year after a career in which he has saddled more than 6000 winners.

8. CREATIVE CAUSE; Joel Rosario; Mike Harrington; Strong running grey colt who has never finished worse than third in eight career start. At his last outing he was narrowly beaten in the Santa Anita Derby.

9. TRINNIBERG; Willie Martinez; Bisnath Parboo; Qualified by winning his last two races but takes a big step up in quality. Loves to lead so likely to set the pace from the outset.

10. DADDY NOSE BEST; Garret Gomez; Steve Asmussen; Won two of eight as a two year old but unbeaten in two starts this season. His last outing was a win in the Sunland Derby. Asmussen trained Horse of the Year winners Curlin and Rachel Alexandra.

11. ALPHA; Rajiv Maragh; Kiaran McLaughlin; A regally-bred colt owned by Godolphin, the world’s richest racing operation. Has won three of his career starts and twice finished second in Grade I events, including last month’s Wood Memorial in New York.

12. PROSPECTIVE; Luis Contreras; Mark Casse; Won the Tampa Bay Derby two starts back. His trainer got hooked on racing when, as a 12 year old, he saw Secretariat win the 1973 Kentucky Derby.

13. WENT THE DAY WELL; John Velazquez; Graham Motion; The same owners, trainer and jockey won the Derby last year with Animal Kingdom. Went The Well has raced just once this season, winning the Grade III Vinery Racing Spiral with a three wide run.

14. HANSEN; Ramon Dominguez; Mike Maker; Was named last season’s best two year old after capping an unbeaten three-run campaign by winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. A rare all-white colt, he won just one of his three starts this season and was a close second in the other two.

15. GEMOLOGIST; Javier Castellano; Todd Pletcher; Emerged as one of the favorites after winning the Wood Memorial in New York at his last start. Pletcher, who has two runners this year, won the Kentucky Derby two years ago with Super Saver.

16. EL PADRINO; Rafael Bejarno; Todd Pletcher; Has won three of his six career starts but disappointed at his last run when he finished fourth in the Florida Derby. Bejarno won the 2010 Kentucky Oaks on Blind Luck.

17. DONE TALKING; Sheldon Russell; Hamilton Smith; Won twice as a juvenile and his last start this season in the Illinois Derby. Done Talking’s sire Broken Vow won the 1990 Derby.

18. SABERCAT; Corey Nakatani; Steve Asmussen; Has won three of eight starts. Won his first race this season and finished third in his last outing at the Arkansas Derby. Nakatini finished runner-up in last year’s Derby on board Nehro.

19. I‘LL HAVE ANOTHER; Mario Gutierrez; Doug O‘Neill; Won debut as a juvenile but did not win again until this season, where he is unbeaten in two starts. At his last run, he won the Santa Anita Derby after tracking three wide.

20. LIAISON; Martin Garcia; Bob Baffert; Won three times as a 2yo but yet to salute this season. Baffert is still recovering from a heart attack he suffered in Dubai in March. Garcia won last year’s Kentucky Oaks.