2013 Kentucky Derby result

(Reuters) - Result of the 139th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Listed as horse (jockey).

1. Orb (Joel Rosario)

2. Golden Soul (Robby Albarado)

3. Revolutionary (Calvin Borel)

4. Normandy Invasion (Javier Castellano)

5. Mylute (Rosie Napravnik)

6. Oxbow (Gary Stevens)

7. Lines of Battle (Ryan Moore)

8. Will Take Charge (Jon Court)

9. Charming Kitten (Edgar Prado)

10. Giant Finish (Jose Espinoza)

11. Overanalyze (Rafael Bejarano)

12. Palace Malice (Mike Smith)

13. Java’s War (Julien Leparoux)

14. Verrazano (John Velazquez)

15. Itsmyluckyday (Elvis Trujillo)

16. Frac Daddy (Victor Lebron)

17. Goldencents (Kevin Krigger)

18. Vyjack (Garrett Gomez)

19. Falling Sky (Luis Saez)

Black Onyx (scratched)

Winner trained by Shug McGaughey

Winning margin: Two and a half lengths

Time: 2:02.89

Winner paid: $12.80 ($2 stake)