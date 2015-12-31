FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McCoy to become Sir AP in New Year honours
December 31, 2015 / 12:11 AM / 2 years ago

McCoy to become Sir AP in New Year honours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A.P McCoy celebrates with the Champions Jockey Trophy. Reuters / Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s twenty-times champion jump jockey AP McCoy was knighted by the Queen in the New Year Honours List on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Northern Irishman retired this year after riding a record 4,357 winners, including two Cheltenham Gold Cups, three Champion Hurdles and the 2010 Grand National.

Former footballers Denis Law and Francis Lee were awarded CBEs along with former Formula One and motorcycling world champion John Surtees.

Twice Tour de France winner Chris Froome and five-times world snooker champion Ronnie O‘Sullivan were awarded OBEs.

Reporting by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
