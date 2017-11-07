FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Horse racing: Jockey Moreira replaced in Melbourne Cup after fall
November 7, 2017 / 4:04 AM / in 14 minutes

Horse racing: Jockey Moreira replaced in Melbourne Cup after fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Brazilian jockey Joao Moreira has been stood down from his ride on Thomas Hobson in the A$6.2 million ($4.76 million) Melbourne Cup after suffering a fall in an earlier race at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Horse Racing - Dubai World Cup - Meydan Racecourse, Dubai - 25/3/17 - Joao Moreira rides Vivlos to the finish line to win the seventh race. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

Hong Kong-based Moreira went down on the Chris Waller-trained Regal Monarch during race four at Flemington and had to be assisted from the track.

He was stood down after a medical assessment.

The William Mullins-prepared Thomas Hobson, a 15-1 contender, will now be ridden by 18-year-old Ben Allen, the Irish trainer confirmed.

“I’ve spoken to him (Allen) already,” Mullins said in a televised interview. “I‘m happy enough with it.”

The Melbourne Cup, the world’s richest two-mile handicap, gets underway at 0400 GMT.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford

