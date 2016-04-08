FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Walsh out of Grand National after fracturing wrist
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 8, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

Walsh out of Grand National after fracturing wrist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Horse Racing - Crabbie's Grand National Festival - Aintree Racecourse - 7/4/16 Annie Power ridden by Ruby Walsh before winning the 3.25 Doom Bar Aintree Hurdle Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Twice Grand National-winning jockey Ruby Walsh will miss Saturday’s race after fracturing his wrist, trainer Willie Mullins said on Friday.

Walsh was set to ride the Mullins-trained Sir Des Champs in Saturday’s race, but the 36-year-old Irishman injured his wrist in two falls at Aintree on Friday.

“Unfortunately, Ruby does not ride tomorrow,” Mullins said on Twitter, having earlier played down the severity of the jockey’s injury.

Walsh won the Grand National at his first attempt on Papillon in 2000 and again in 2005 on Hedgehunter.

Nina Carberry will stand in for Walsh on Sir Des Champs.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.