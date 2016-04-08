Walsh out of Grand National after fracturing wrist

Horse Racing - Crabbie's Grand National Festival - Aintree Racecourse - 7/4/16 Annie Power ridden by Ruby Walsh before winning the 3.25 Doom Bar Aintree Hurdle Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Twice Grand National-winning jockey Ruby Walsh will miss Saturday’s race after fracturing his wrist, trainer Willie Mullins said on Friday.

Walsh was set to ride the Mullins-trained Sir Des Champs in Saturday’s race, but the 36-year-old Irishman injured his wrist in two falls at Aintree on Friday.

“Unfortunately, Ruby does not ride tomorrow,” Mullins said on Twitter, having earlier played down the severity of the jockey’s injury.

Walsh won the Grand National at his first attempt on Papillon in 2000 and again in 2005 on Hedgehunter.

Nina Carberry will stand in for Walsh on Sir Des Champs.