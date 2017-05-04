Horse racing: 2000 Grand National winner Papillon dead at 26

FILE PHOTO: Grand National winner, Papillon examines his victors rug in his homeyard in Kill, County Kildare, April 9. Papillon, trained by Ted Walsh and ridden by his son Ruby won the Grand National at Aintree, giving a second successive victory to the Irish.

LONDON (Reuters) - Papillon, the horse that gave Irish jockey Ruby Walsh his first Grand National win in 2000 at the first attempt, has died at the age of 26.

Walsh, who also won the race at Aintree in 2005 with Hedgehunter, was 20 at the time.

"It's sad news but he gave me the greatest day of my racing life when he won the Grand National with Ruby on in 2000. That's 17 years ago now but it doesn't seem that long ago," Walsh's trainer and father Ted told racinguk.com.