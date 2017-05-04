FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Horse racing: 2000 Grand National winner Papillon dead at 26
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 4, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 3 months ago

Horse racing: 2000 Grand National winner Papillon dead at 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Grand National winner, Papillon examines his victors rug in his homeyard in Kill, County Kildare, April 9. Papillon, trained by Ted Walsh and ridden by his son Ruby won the Grand National at Aintree, giving a second successive victory to the Irish.

LONDON (Reuters) - Papillon, the horse that gave Irish jockey Ruby Walsh his first Grand National win in 2000 at the first attempt, has died at the age of 26.

Walsh, who also won the race at Aintree in 2005 with Hedgehunter, was 20 at the time.

"It's sad news but he gave me the greatest day of my racing life when he won the Grand National with Ruby on in 2000. That's 17 years ago now but it doesn't seem that long ago," Walsh's trainer and father Ted told racinguk.com.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.