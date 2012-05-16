I'll Have Another draws ninth post in Preakness

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Kentucky Derby champion I’ll Have Another will open from the ninth post in Saturday’s $1 million Preakness Stakes as the lightly raced chestnut looks to stay in contention for the elusive Triple Crown.

Two slots inside I’ll Have Another in the seven hole will be Bodemeister, the Bob Baffert-trained colt that ran out of gas in the final 100 yards in the Derby and finished second.

Because the Preakness is the shortest of the Triple Crown races, the speedster Bodemeister was installed as the early 8-5 favorite in the field of 11, while I’ll Have Another was the second choice at 5-2.

Should I’ll Have Another win the Preakness, the Kentucky-bred son of Flower Alley would be positioned to become the first Triple Crown winner since 1978.

Trained by Doug O‘Neill and ridden by Mario Gutierrez, I’ll Have Another would need a victory Belmont Stakes on June 9 to complete the Triple Crown, last achieved by Affirmed.

The Santa Anita champion, undefeated in 2012, suffered a shin injury last September and has raced only three times as a three-year-old.