FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Pharoah draws No. 1 post for Preakness
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 13, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 2 years ago

American Pharoah draws No. 1 post for Preakness

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 13, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; Horse trainer Bob Baffert walks American Pharoah off of a transport trailer into the Preakness Barn after arriving for the 140th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY

(Reuters) - American Pharoah’s chances of extending his Triple Crown run were dealt a mild blow on Wednesday as the Kentucky Derby winner drew the unfavorable number one post position for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.

Despite the unfavorable start position, American Pharoah was installed as a 4-5 early favorite for the second leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.

The second choice for the $1.5 million race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore was American Pharoah stablemate Dortmund, rated a 7-2 pick after the third-place Kentucky Derby finisher drew the number two post alongside the favorite.

Both horses in the eight-horse field that will run 1-3/16 miles at Pimlico are trained by Bob Baffert.

“I can’t believe I drew the 1-2 of all draws,” Baffert said.

“I‘m just glad I didn’t draw that for the Derby.”

Firing Line, who finished a length behind American Pharoah at Churchill Downs and two lengths in front of Dortmund, was rated third in the morning line at 4-1 and drew the outside number eight post for the 140th Preakness.

May 13, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; Horse trainer Bob Baffert walks American Pharoah into the Preakness Barn after arriving for the 140th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY

“We’ve got options from out there. It’s perfect,” said Firing Line trainer Simon Callaghan. “I guess (the rail post position) makes it a little tougher for (American Pharoah), but we’re certainly happy with our post position.”

The top three Kentucky Derby finishers arrived at Pimlico on Wednesday following a flight from Louisville that also included Preakness entrants Danzig Moon (15-1) and Tale of Verve (30-1).

May 13, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; Horse trainer Bob Baffert walks American Pharoah inside the Preakness Barn after arriving for the 140th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY

Also entered in the Preakness field were Lexington Stakes winner Divining Rod (12-1), Calumet Stable’s newly acquired Mr. Z (20-1) and Bodhisattva (20-1).

The final race of the series for 3 year olds will be the 1-1/2 mile Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on June 6.

Baffert did not hide his dislike of the inside post position but said it will prove a good test for his horse.

”It’s a short field, eight horses. He still has to break well. If he’s the best horse, we’ll find out,” the trainer added about the only horse in the field left with a chance to pursue a Triple Crown sweep last achieved by Affirmed in 1978.

“I don’t like the inside. I never like the one-hole. Sometimes they don’t break as well.”

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.