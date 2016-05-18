Post positions for Saturday's Preakness Stakes

(Reuters) - Post position for Saturday’s 141st Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore, after the draw on Wednesday (post position, HORSE, jockey, trainer, early odds):

1 CHERRY WINE, Corey Lanerie, Dale Romans, 20-1

2 UNCLE LINO, Fernando Perez, Gary Sherlock, 20-1

3 NYQUIST, Mario Gutierrez, Doug O‘Neill, 3-5

4 AWESOME SPEED, Jevian Toledo, Alan Goldberg, 30-1

5 EXAGGERATOR, Kent Desormeaux, Keith Desormeaux, 3-1

6 LANI, Yutaka Take, Mikio Matsunaga, 30-1

7 COLLECTED, Javier Castellano, Bob Baffert, 10-1

8 LAOBAN, Florent Geroux, Eric Guillot, 30-1

9 ABIDING STAR, J.D. Acosta, Ned Allar, 30-1

10 FELLOWSHIP, Jose Lezcano, Mark Casse, 30-1

11 STRADIVARI, John Velazquez, Todd Pletcher, 8-1