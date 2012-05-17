Factbox: Horse racing-137th running of the Preakness Stakes

(Reuters) - The Preakness Stakes will be run for the 137th time on Saturday.

Following are some key facts about the race:

* The Preakness Stakes is a race for three-year-olds over a mile-and-three-sixteenths, held annually on the third Saturday of May at Pimlico in Baltimore, Maryland.

* The race was first run in 1873 and this year’s edition will be the 137th. The race was not held from 1891-1893.

* The Preakness Stakes is the second leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, following the Kentucky Derby and before the Belmont Stakes.

* The Preakness is the shortest of the three races.

* Only 11 horses have won all three legs of the Triple Crown: Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977) and Affirmed (1978).

* The prize money for this year’s race is $1 million. The winning connections get around $660,000 plus a replica of the Woodlawn Vase trophy.

* The most successful trainer is Wyndham Walden with seven winners between 1875 and 1888.

* The most successful jockey is Eddie Arcaro with six wins between 1941 and 1957.

* Recent winners of the Preakness Stakes

2011 - Shackleford

2010 - Lookin At Lucky

2009 - Rachel Alexandra

2008 - Big Brown

2007 - Curlin

2006 - Bernardini

2005 - Afleet Alex

2004 - Smarty Jones

2003 - Funny Cide

2002 - War Emblem

2001 - Point Given

2000 - Red Bullet