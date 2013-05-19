Factbox: Horseracing-2013 Preakness Stakes winner Oxbow

(Reuters) - Factbox on the 2013 Preakness Stakes winner Oxbow.

Owner: Calumet Farm.

Breeder: Colts Neck Stables LLC.

Pedigree: Bred in Kentucky, the bay colt’s sire was Awesome Again and his dam Tizamazing (Cee’s Tizzy).

Jockey: Gary Stevens, a 50-year-old Hall of Famer who came out of retirement last year after seven years off the track as a racing broadcaster. He has nine victories in Triple Crown races, though his last prior to Saturday was in 2001.

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas, a 77-year-old winner of a record 14 Triple Crown races, including six Preakness wins.

Record: Before winning the Preakness, Oxbow had raced 10 times for two wins, winning $383,500. In his last start, Oxbow finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby on May 4.