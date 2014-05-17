(Reuters) - Profile of the 2014 Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome:

The three-year-old colt is just the 32nd horse to win the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. If he wins the Belmont Stakes, in New York on June 7, he will become only the 12th to complete the Triple Crown.

Bred in California, his sire is Lucky Pulpit, a sprinter who won one stakes race and has produced three stakes winners.

California Chrome’s dam is Love the Chase, who won just one race in an undistinguished career on the track. She was sold for $8,000 and California Chrome is her first foal.

The three-year-old colt’s name pays homage to his home state of California, his shiny chestnut coat and his four white socks.

His jockey, Victor Espinoza, is a 41-year-old who was born in Mexico and moved to the United States in 1993. Espinoza also won the 2002 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes on War Emblem but was beaten in the Belmont.

The Mexican jockey has won many of the top races in the U.S. In total, he has ridden more than 3,000 winners in his career.

California Chrome’s trainer is 77-year-old Art Sherman, who became the oldest trainer to win the Kentucky Derby. Sherman had never had a runner in the Derby or the Preakness before this year, although he was an exercise rider for Swaps when he won the Derby in 1955.

California Chrome is owned by Steve Coburn and Perry Martin, two newcomers to racing who met each other when they each bought a small share in Love the Chase. When her career ended and the syndicate was dissolved, they bought the mare and bred from her.

Before the 2014 Kentucky Derby, the two owners turned down an offer of $6 million to sell a 51 percent share of California Chrome.

California Chrome has raced 12 times for eight wins and a second place. He has won each of his last six races, dating back to the December 2013 King Glorious Stakes, and collected almost $3.5 million in prize money.