Profiles of 2014 Preakness Stakes runners

(Reuters) - Profiles of runners in Saturday’s 139th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Maryland.

1. DYNAMIC IMPACT

Was beaten in his first four starts but has won his last two, including the Illinois Derby. He is prepared by Mark Casse, a six-time Sovereign Award winner as Canada’s top trainer.

2. GENERAL A ROD

Finished 11th in the Kentucky Derby after placing third in the Florida Derby in his previous start. Javier Castellano replaces Joel Rosario as jockey. Castellano won the 2006 Preakness Stakes on Bernardini.

3. CALIFORNIA CHROME

Has won his last five races in brilliant fashion, including the Kentucky Derby, and will start as the overwhelming favorite. His jockey Victor Espinoza won the 2002 Preakness Stakes on War Emblem.

4. RING WEEKEND

Earned a spot in the Kentucky Derby after winning the Tampa Bay Derby but pulled out after getting a high fever. His trainer Graham Motion won the 2011 Kentucky Derby with Animal Kingdom.

5. BAYERN

Won his first two outings then finished third in the Arkansas Derby. Jockey Rosie Napravnik finished third in last year’s Preakness on Mylute, the best result by a female rider. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has won the race five times.

6. RIA ANTONIA

The lone filly in the race and only the 54th filly to go in the Preakness. Only five fillies have won the Preakness with the most recent being Rachel Alexandra in 2009. Her jockey that day was Borel, who is also on board Ria Antonia.

7. KID CRUZ

Named after New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, the colt was claimed for $50,000 after winning a two-year-old maiden in November but has won two of his three starts this season.

8. SOCIAL INCLUSION

Lightly raced colt who won his first two starts before finishing third in the Wood Memorial. His 85-year-old conditioner Manny Azpurua is looking to become the oldest trainer to win the Preakness.

9. PABLO DEL MONTE

Connections opted to skip the Derby and save their colt for the Preakness after they were offered a place as the first alternate at Kentucky. Trainer Wesley Ward in 2009 became the first American-based trainer to win a race at Royal Ascot.

10. RIDE ON CURLIN

Finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby after a troubled run. Before that, was runner-up in the Arkansas Derby. Joel Rosario, who won last year’s Derby on Orb and the Dubai World Cup on Animal Kingdom, replaces Calvin Borel in the irons.