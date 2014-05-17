(Reuters) - Recent winners of the Preakness Stakes, following the commanding win down the stretch by California Chrome in the 139th edition, held in Baltimore on Saturday:
2014 - California Chrome
2013 - Oxbow
2012 - I’ll Have Another
2011 - Shackleford
2010 - Lookin At Lucky
2009 - Rachel Alexandra
2008 - Big Brown
2007 - Curlin
2006 - Bernardini
2005 - Afleet Alex
2004 - Smarty Jones
2003 - Funny Cide
2002 - War Emblem
2001 - Point Given
2000 - Red Bullet
