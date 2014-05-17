(Reuters) - Recent winners of the Preakness Stakes, following the commanding win down the stretch by California Chrome in the 139th edition, held in Baltimore on Saturday:

2014 - California Chrome

2013 - Oxbow

2012 - I’ll Have Another

2011 - Shackleford

2010 - Lookin At Lucky

2009 - Rachel Alexandra

2008 - Big Brown

2007 - Curlin

2006 - Bernardini

2005 - Afleet Alex

2004 - Smarty Jones

2003 - Funny Cide

2002 - War Emblem

2001 - Point Given

2000 - Red Bullet