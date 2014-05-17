FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Recent winners of the Preakness
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 17, 2014 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Recent winners of the Preakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Recent winners of the Preakness Stakes, following the commanding win down the stretch by California Chrome in the 139th edition, held in Baltimore on Saturday:

2014 - California Chrome

2013 - Oxbow

2012 - I’ll Have Another

2011 - Shackleford

2010 - Lookin At Lucky

2009 - Rachel Alexandra

2008 - Big Brown

2007 - Curlin

2006 - Bernardini

2005 - Afleet Alex

2004 - Smarty Jones

2003 - Funny Cide

2002 - War Emblem

2001 - Point Given

2000 - Red Bullet

Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.