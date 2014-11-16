Quechua wins Singapore Gold Cup

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Argentine-bred stayer Quechua won the $1.35 million (US$1.08 million) Singapore Gold Cup on Sunday, denying War Affair his chance of completing the city-state’s elusive Triple Crown.

Ridden by Australian jockey Corey Brown, Quechua dashed clear of his rivals in the straight to win the 2,200 metre Group One event at Kranji Racecourse.

Emperor’s Banquet finished second, one and half lengths behind the winner, to give South African trainer Patrick Shaw his second one-two finish in the race, which dates back to 1924.

Cheetah On Fire came third with last winner’s Tropaios fourth. War Affair, which won this year’s Kranji Mile and Raffles Cup, crossed the line fifth, missing a $300,000 bonus for the Triple Crown.

“This was the big one and this is my second Gold Cup and the second time I’ve finished first and second,” said Shaw. “When I do a job, I do it well.”

