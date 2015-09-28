Singapore scraps two biggest races

Australian jockey Tommy Berry (white stripes) rides Dan Excel to victory during the Singapore Airlines International Cup horse race at the Singapore Turf Club May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore surprisingly scrapped its two biggest horse races worth S$4 million ($2.80 million) on Monday, claiming they have achieved their purpose and were no longer needed.

The S$3 million Singapore Airlines International Cup (SIA), a 2,000 meter Group One race, and the 1,200m S$1 million KrisFlyer International Sprint (KFIS) were introduced in 2000 and 2001 and had attracted strong international fields.

Organizers acknowledged the two races had grown in stature and prestige over the years, “branding Singapore races internationally and uplifting the quality of Singapore horses and Singapore Racing” but felt they had run their course.

“As the objectives set out for the two races have been achieved, Singapore Turf Club wishes to announce that the SIA Cup and KFIS will be discontinued,” the Singapore Turf Club said in a statement.

The last two editions of the races were held in May with Hong Kong stayer Dan Excel taking a second straight International Cup under the floodlights at Kranji Racecourse.

Hong Kong-trained Aerovelocity won the S$1 million International Sprint, the fourth leg of the Global Sprint Challenge, held before the Cup.