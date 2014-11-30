Godolphin's 2013 Irish Derby winner Trading Leather dies

DUBAI (Reuters) - Godolphin’s 2013 Irish Derby winner Trading Leather died after suffering a serious fracture while running in the Group One Japan Cup on Sunday, the racing stable owned by Dubai’s ruler said.

The four-year old colt, Godolphin had hoped would help the stable land its first victory in Japan’s most prestigious race, was pulled up in the final turn of the 2,400-metre running.

“Trading Leather was much adored and had a tremendous career, the highlight being his Irish Derby win,” his trainer Jim Bolger said on the stable’s website.

“His passing is tough for us all, especially my staff. This is a very sad loss,” he said.

Godolphin bought a majority stake in Trading Leather at the end of 2013 after the Irish Derby win and the colt started running in its blue silks this year. It finished third in the G1 Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown in September and has earned $2.2 million since its debut in 2012.