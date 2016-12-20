FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Horse racing: Paralysed jockey Tylicki released from hospital
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 20, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 8 months ago

Horse racing: Paralysed jockey Tylicki released from hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - German-born jockey Freddy Tylicki has left hospital seven weeks after a fall that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

"I have been waiting on this day for a long time and it's finally come!! On the road to the rehab clinic #nextchapter #keepfighting," the 30-year-old said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tylicki fell off his horse after a pile-up in a race at Kempton on Oct. 31 and was taken by helicopter to St George's Hospital in London where he underwent spinal surgery.

He spent 15 days in the intensive care unit.

Champion jockey Jim Crowley was also involved in the accident and suffered a broken nose.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.