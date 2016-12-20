Players, media added to All-Star Game voting process
The voting process for the National Basketball Association's All-Star Game has been expanded to include current players and members of the media, the NBA announced on Monday.
LONDON German-born jockey Freddy Tylicki has left hospital seven weeks after a fall that left him paralyzed from the waist down.
"I have been waiting on this day for a long time and it's finally come!! On the road to the rehab clinic #nextchapter #keepfighting," the 30-year-old said on Twitter on Tuesday.
Tylicki fell off his horse after a pile-up in a race at Kempton on Oct. 31 and was taken by helicopter to St George's Hospital in London where he underwent spinal surgery.
He spent 15 days in the intensive care unit.
Champion jockey Jim Crowley was also involved in the accident and suffered a broken nose.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
(The Sports Xchange) - Cam Newton passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns, Jonathan Stewart rushed for 132 yards and the Carolina Panthers defeated the Washington Redskins 26-15 Monday night at FedEx Field.
LONDON Tiger Woods appeared in only one tournament all season but the year ended with the name of the 14-times major champion on the lips of most golf followers around the world.