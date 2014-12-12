Shares of big-data company Hortonworks jump in debut

(Reuters) - Shares of Hortonworks Inc (HDP.O), a big-data company spun off from Yahoo Inc YHOO.O, rose as much as 52 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at up to $1 billion.

The IPO raised $100 million after it was priced at $16 per share, well above the expected range.

HortonWorks helps companies manage data through Hadoop, an open-source software that crunches massive amounts of data and is used by companies such as Facebook Inc (FB.O), Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O).

Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company opened at $24 on the Nasdaq and touched a high of $24.35.

Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets were among the underwriters to the IPO.