Hospira beats profit estimates, raises 2014 outlook
July 30, 2014 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

Hospira beats profit estimates, raises 2014 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hospira Inc HSP.N, a pharmaceutical and medical device maker, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher sales of specialty injectable drugs, and raised its full-year outlook.

The company’s net income more than doubled to $70.9 million, or 42 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $32.9 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 72 cents per share. Revenue rose 10.7 percent to $1.14 billion, helped by a 13.8 percent increase in specialty injectable pharmaceuticals sales.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $1.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hospira said it expects 2014 adjusted earnings of $2.30-$2.50 per share, up from its earlier adjusted earnings forecast of $2.00-$2.25 per share.

Reporting by Anand Basu; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

