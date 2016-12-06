The GoDaddy inc. logo is shown on a computer screen in this illustration photo in Encinitas, California May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S.-based website domain name provider GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N) said on Tuesday it would buy peer Host Europe Group (HEG) for 1.69 billion euros ($1.82 billion), including debt, as it looks to expand beyond the initial set-up of websites.

GoDaddy has branched into the more profitable business of hosting websites for small businesses and consumers and the HEG deal will help it accelerate this shift as well as broaden its customer base in Europe.

HEG, whose customer base is similar to GoDaddy's, is one of Europe's largest independent web hosting firms, and operates brands such as 123Reg, Domain Factory, Heart Internet and Host Europe.

HEG is currently owned by European private equity firm Cinven Ltd [CINV.UL], which acquired the business in August 2013 for 438 million pounds.

GoDaddy also said it would explore options for HEG's PlusServer managed hosting business, including a possible sale.

GoDaddy, well-known in the United States for its sometimes outrageous TV marketing campaigns, trumped bids from German Internet service provider United Internet AG (UTDI.DE) and Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) for HEG.

Reuters had reported last month that GoDaddy was in exclusive talks to buy the company.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Savio D'Souza)