Wal-Mart, Kroger among Hostess bidders: report

A box of Hostess Twinkies is seen on the shelves at a Wonder Bread Hostess Bakery Outlet in Glendale, California, in this November 16, 2012, file photo. REUTERS/Bret Hartman/Files

(Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc, the bankrupt Twinkie and Wonder Bread maker, has received bids for assets being sold by about two dozen parties including Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Kroger Co (KR.N), according to a media report on Thursday.

Some of the bidders are interested in acquiring all of the Hostess assets, while others are just focused on its cake or breads businesses, said the report by Bloomberg, which cited a person familiar with the matter.

Spokesmen for Hostess, Wal-Mart and Kroger all declined to comment. A banker at Perella Weinberg, which is running the sale, was not immediately available.

Hostess received court permission last month to wind down its 82-year-old business, which cleared the way for the company to begin selling assets. Proceeds will help it repay creditors.

It has about $900 million of secured debt and faces up to about $150 million of administrative claims.

By early January, the company expects to have initial bids for its various brands, which will then be put to auction.

Wal-Mart shares were up 0.5 percent at $69.27 in late afternoon trade while Kroger shares were down 0.6 percent at $26.42.