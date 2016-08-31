FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
InterContinental unit Kimpton Hotels hit by payment card data breach
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 31, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

InterContinental unit Kimpton Hotels hit by payment card data breach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group Plc-owned Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants said an investigation had found a malware attack on servers that processed payment cards used at some of its hotels.

The news comes nearly three weeks after a data breach was reported at 20 U.S. hotels operated by HEI Hotels & Resorts for InterContinental, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc and Marriott International Inc.

Kimpton said on Wednesday that the malware installed was designed to track card number, cardholder name, expiration date and internal verification code.

The company launched a probe after it was informed in July of "unauthorized charges occurring on payment cards after they had been used by guests at the restaurant in one of our hotels."

The incident involved cards used between Feb. 16 and July 7 at some of its properties, Kimpton said.

The company has published a list of the affected properties on its website.

HEI Hotels said this month that the data breach might have divulged payment card data from tens of thousands of food, drink and other transactions at the affected hotels.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.