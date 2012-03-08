FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retailer Hot Topic sees Q1 profit above estimates
March 8, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 6 years ago

Retailer Hot Topic sees Q1 profit above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Hot Topic Inc HOTT.O reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher gross margins, and forecast a profit for the current quarter, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-hours trading.

Hot Topic, which also raised its quarterly dividend 14 percent, expects a first-quarter profit of 2 cents to 5 cents a share. Analysts were expecting the company to break even, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which sells licensed band and movie merchandise, posted a fourth-quarter net income of $9 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with a loss of $0.6 million, or 1 cent a share, last year.

Sales fell 1 percent to $209.9 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 20 cents a share on revenue of $209.3 million.

Gross margins increased to 35.4 percent from 32.2 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company were up at $9.10 after the bell. They closed at $8.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

